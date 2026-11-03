Two AI Worlds, Two Kinds of Uncertainty: Advising Chinese Investors in Brazil

Isa Huang reflects on her experiences advising on AI regulation in two different and globally significant regions and their differing approaches to the task

Two Legal Worlds, One Question

The difference between Brazil and China is not simply that one has more AI regulation than the other. They distribute regulatory uncertainty differently.

Artificial intelligence poses a fundamental challenge to traditional legal doctrine. Civil liability, intellectual property and data governance are all being tested by technologies that evolve faster than legislation can respond, as Floridi and Pasquale among others, have long argued. The result is regulatory uncertainty, with tangible consequences for innovation, investment and the protection of fundamental rights.

Every week, I sit between two legal worlds. As a Brazilian lawyer born into a Chinese-speaking family, I have spent the past 25 years advising foreign, largely Asian, companies on their investments and operations in Brazil, first as in-house director of a service provider company to the electronics industry, and now as a partner at my own legal firm. Mandarin and Portuguese are both working languages of my practice, and the questions I receive increasingly converge on a single theme: artificial intelligence.

When a client asks whether they can launch a recommendation engine, deploy a generative AI feature or automate a decision-making process, the substance of my answer depends less on the technology than on which side of the border the system will operate. In China, there is a checklist. In Brazil, there is a map with large blank spaces. That contrast is what this article is about, not the technology itself.

What I tell clients about Brazil

Brazil is developing a comprehensive statutory framework through Bill 2338/2023 (Known as “Marco Legal da IA” – Legal Framework for AI), drawing on rights-based regulatory models. The proposal is built around principles such as human oversight, transparency, non-discrimination and accountability, and classifies AI systems according to their potential impact on fundamental rights.

The bill has had a long journey. The Federal Senate approved it in December 2024 and sent it to the Chamber of Deputies in March 2025, where it has been assigned to a special committee on artificial intelligence. As of October 2026, the committee has yet to produce its report: the bill remains pending, and no one in Brasilia can credibly say when it will reach the floor.

On the night of his re-election to a fourth, non-consecutive term on 25 October 2026, President Lula returned to his criticism of social media, stating that his campaign had had to overcome an “intrusion from outside to inside through digital platforms” and that these companies will have to be regulated. The declaration matters beyond rhetoric: platform regulation has been named among the priorities of the new term, and the legislative vehicles already exist. The Bill 2338/2023 has been awaiting a rapporteur’s report in a special committee of the Chamber of Deputies since May 2025, with dozens of attached bills, while the Executive’s own Bill 4675/2025, which would designate “systemically relevant” digital agents and create a digital markets superintendence at CADE (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica – Administrative Council for Economic Defense), is ready for the floor under an urgency regime. Although the outcome is unlikely to alter Brazil’s overall legal framework in the short term, a president who raises the issue in his victory speech changes the political cost of leaving both texts stalled and may increase the likelihood that AI and platform governance moves from consultation to statute during the 2027–2028 legislative window.

In the meantime, the General Data Protection Law (LGPD — Law 13709/2018) serves as the main legal instrument applicable to AI systems though it is a law that was simply not designed for that purpose, as Schertel Mendes has observed. In practice, this means my advice is built on analogy and caution. I explain to clients that the LGPD addresses transparency, lawful processing, automated decision-making and data subject rights, but leaves unresolved precisely the questions their projects raise: liability for autonomous decision-making, conformity assessment for high-risk systems and the governance of generative AI. When a client asks who is liable if an algorithm causes harm, my honest answer is that Brazilian law does not yet give a direct one.

The main challenge, from where I sit, is not the absence of legislation, it is the limited availability of adaptive regulatory mechanisms, a point developed by Yeung and Lodge in their work on algorithmic regulation. Brazil relies predominantly on legislative processes and judicial interpretation, both of which struggle to keep pace with AI development. Regulatory sandboxes, ex ante conformity assessments and continuous administrative supervision remain underused.

This has a very practical consequence that clients feel immediately: regulatory uncertainty increases compliance costs and discourages long-term investment, the core insight of institutional economics, from North’s work on institutions to Pistor’s account of how law creates capital. Companies in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance and public administration must navigate overlapping legal regimes — LGPD, sectoral regulation, consumer law, civil liability — without clear guidance on algorithmic accountability or liability allocation.

What I tell clients about China

When the same product goes to market in China, the conversation changes shape. For many AI deployments, there is a considerably more defined ex ante compliance pathway. You know what needs to be done, in what order, and who signs off.

The foundation was the New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan of 2017. What strikes me about it, every time I reread it, is the order of things: China decided from the outset that AI was a strategic technology, not a risk to be contained after the damage was done.

For anyone selling there, the path is concrete. Three regulations underpin everything: the algorithm recommendation provisions (in force since 2022), the deep synthesis provisions (2023) and the generative AI measures (2023). Security assessments, algorithm registration, compliance measures all need to be satisfied before the product goes live. And the system has not stood still: since September 2025, AI-generated synthetic content must carry labels under dedicated rules issued by the national authorities.

Because I speak Mandarin, I walk clients through these steps myself. And I confess: there is something reassuring about it, even for a lawyer trained in the tradition that good law is law debated in parliament. The Chinese logic is ex ante. Instead of waiting for a judge to rule after the harm, the system requires you to prove compliance before entering the market. The Cyberspace Administration of China coordinates, supervises and updates requirements as the technology shifts with an agility no legislative process I know of can match.

But I do not sell illusions. I am candid with clients about the price of all this: in China, regulation and industrial policy walk hand in hand. Legal certainty in the country is not only about protecting rights, it is a piece of long-term industrial planning. That raises uncomfortable questions about transparency, administrative discretion and compatibility with democratic constitutional traditions. Questions that become even sharper when the other side of the comparison is a country like Brazil.

And then I tell them something few expect from me: for many compliance questions, the Chinese system is the more predictable of the two.

How the regimes change my advice

The practical differences show up in three places in my work:

Timing: In China, compliance work happens before launch: assessments, registrations, documentation. In Brazil, much of my advice concerns managing residual risk after launch, because there is no ex ante gate to pass through.

In China, compliance work happens before launch: assessments, registrations, documentation. In Brazil, much of my advice concerns managing residual risk after launch, because there is no ex ante gate to pass through. Documentation: For Chinese deployments, the regulatory file largely defines the contractual architecture. For Brazilian deployments, I spend more time drafting contractual risk allocation — indemnities, warranties on training data, representations on human oversight — precisely because the statutory answers are not there yet.

For Chinese deployments, the regulatory file largely defines the contractual architecture. For Brazilian deployments, I spend more time drafting contractual risk allocation — indemnities, warranties on training data, representations on human oversight — precisely because the statutory answers are not there yet. The shape of uncertainty: Brazilian uncertainty is legislative: clients wait for Bill 2338/2023 and plan for multiple scenarios. Chinese uncertainty is administrative: the rules are clear, but discretion in their application is broad. Neither is risk-free: they are simply different kinds of risk, and I price them differently for clients.

A comparative snapshot

Both countries want the same thing – legal certainty – but they get there by routes that barely touch.

Brazil bets on constitutional guarantees, statute voted in Congress and a judge on standby. It is what gives me solid ground to defend a client in court, and what protects society from discriminatory or opaque uses of AI. The cost? Periods of vacuum while technology runs and the legislature walks.

China bets on the administrator. Ex ante supervision, continuous regulatory adaptation. It responds fast – sometimes too fast – and it is precisely from that speed that the questions about procedural safeguards, which no democratic lawyer should stop asking, are born.

I have been rereading legal scholars Fuller and Raz for twenty years now, and the conclusion I draw from them still seems right to me: neither model is inherently superior. Comprehensive legislation buys democratic legitimacy and judicial consistency; administrative flexibility buys a fast response to technological change. What separates a good legal system from a poor one is not the form, it is coherence and the ability to adapt without falling apart.

Dimension Brazil China Regulatory model Comprehensive legislative framework (pending) Multilayered administrative governance Primary regulatory logic Rights-based Development-oriented Supervisory mechanism Judicial and administrative oversight Administrative supervision (CAC) Risk management Risk-based obligations Ex ante security assessment Regulatory flexibility Moderate High Legal certainty mechanism Legislative predictability Institutional adaptability Technological sovereignty Emerging policy objective Core state strategy Institutional coordination Fragmented Centralized

Source: comparative analysis of Brazilian Bill 2338/2023, the LGPD (Law 13709/2018) and Chinese administrative regulations issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China (2022–2025).

What can the UK learn from the comparison?

I write this section thinking of those who will read it from the other side of the Atlantic. I imagine the British reader will recognize both models without fully belonging to either. The UK chose not to legislate early: it left existing regulators to interpret cross-sector AI principles and has been testing lighter-touch instruments. The EU took the comprehensive statutory route with the AI Act. Brazil, with Bill 2338/2023, designed something close to the European model but the bill stalled in the Chamber demonstrating the price of that choice: whoever takes the legislative route also inherits the pace of the legislature.

What the Chinese experience has taught me — and what I would take into any Brazilian reform — is the value of adaptive instruments: administrative guidance, phased implementation, regulatory experimentation, continuous supervision. None of that requires a new act of parliament in every technological cycle. And none of it is incompatible with democracy: regulatory sandboxes and ex ante conformity assessments already exist in democratic settings, from EU fintech sandboxes to the UK’s own regulatory experiments. To adopt them, Brazil would need four things:

clear legal authority for the supervising agency. transparent selection criteria for pilot programmed. periodic public reporting. judicial review.

With those safeguards in place, flexibility need not cost democratic accountability.

More concretely, the ANPD could open a regulatory sandbox for high-risk AI in healthcare, allowing controlled experimentation with algorithmic decision-making before full market deployment. I have seen, across 25 years at the table with multinational clients, what a structured pathway like this does: it gives developers clarity and foreign investors comfort yet without giving up judicial oversight.

Let me be clear: I am not advocating transplanting the Chinese model into Brazil. I advocate something more modest and more achievable: choosing governance mechanisms that fit within our constitutional framework. My clients, Brazilian and Chinese alike, would all gain from a system that preserves Brazil’s rights-based commitments while offering the predictable pathway China provides.

Conclusion

After 25 years straddling the two systems, my conclusion is simple: legal certainty in AI governance is not born from comprehensive legislation alone. It is born from institutional coherence, from the capacity to adapt, and from governance mechanisms that work in practice. Brazil’s constitutional guarantees are essential – I would not give them up – but the lack of adaptive instruments leaves the system slow precisely where technology is fast.

Three reforms seem to me the priority:

establishing a specialized AI regulatory authority with technical expertise and coordination powers across sectoral regulators (ANPD, ANATEL, the Central Bank, ANVISA); implementing regulatory sandboxes for high-risk AI applications, with transparent criteria and mandatory public reporting; and integrating Bill 2338/2023 with the existing LGPD framework through administrative guidance clarifying liability allocation and conformity assessment procedures.

None of these compromises constitutional guarantees or the protection of fundamental rights. Quite the opposite.

And if you asked me what I have learned from clients all these years, I would say this: technological sovereignty does not depend only on technical capability or industrial investment. It depends on the quality of legal and institutional arrangements, the kind that can foster innovation without giving up regulatory predictability. Legal certainty, in the end, is not a constraint on innovation. It is one of the conditions that make it possible.

Further reading

Bill 2338/2023, Chamber of Deputies tracking page

Law 13709/2018 (LGPD), Planalto

Yeung K and Lodge M (eds), Algorithmic Regulation (Oxford University Press 2019)

Floridi L, The 4th Revolution (Oxford University Press 2014)

Pasquale F, The Black Box Society (Harvard University Press 2015)

North D C, Institutions, Institutional Change and Economic Performance (Cambridge University Press 1990)

Pistor K, The Code of Capital (Princeton University Press 2019)

Schertel Mendes L, Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados: conceitos e princípios fundamentais (Thomson Reuters Brasil 2021)

Fuller L L, The Morality of Law (rev edn, Yale University Press 1969)

Raz J, The Authority of Law (Oxford University Press 1979)