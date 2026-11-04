UK government announces overhaul of UK’s designs system

The UK government has announced a major overhaul of the UK’s designs system which aims to make design protection and enforcement simpler. This follows a consultation by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

The reforms include measures to:

stop competitors copying designs and blocking designers from selling their own products

give smaller design businesses a simpler, more affordable route to court when they believe their designs have been copied

reduce the administrative burden of registering designs, with more consistent processes and simpler registered and unregistered protections

clarify and modernise protection for designs involving animation, with new filing options for moving image files.

The government will not be introducing criminal offences. It concluded that there is insufficient robust evidence to demonstrate that introducing criminal offences for unregistered design infringement would be a balanced, proportionate and effective remedy.

Modernising protection for digital and animated designs

The government will update the law to make clear that a design which includes animation, movement or transitions, can qualify for registered design protection. This will provide greater legal clarity for digital designers and businesses creating moving or interactive designs. The IPO will also introduce new file format options, so animated designs can be filed as moving image files as part of the registration process. This better reflects how digital design work is created and presented. This will give greater certainty and a simpler application process to designers working in:

digital product design

UX (user experience)

motion graphics and other moving formats

Computer generated designs – ongoing work

The government will:

monitor AI use in the design industry

consider wider developments in AI and intellectual property

engage with international partners and industry stakeholders, recognising this is a fast-moving area.

The existing legal framework for computer-generated designs will remain in place while this evidence base continues to develop.

The government will introduce legislation, when parliamentary time allows, to implement those changes that require it. As the creative economy continues to evolve, the IPO will continue to engage with industry bodies, design-led businesses and designers.