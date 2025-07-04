UK government publishes final Strategic Priorities for online safety

The government has published the final Strategic Priorities for online safety. The power for the government to designate this statement was introduced by the Online Safety Act 2023.

“Online safety matters” is defined by section 235 of the Online Safety Act 2023 and stipulates that priorities within this statement must be connected to Ofcom’s online safety functions. As such, the statement focuses on priorities captured within the existing legal framework.

Ofcom must have regard to the statement when exercising its regulatory functions on online safety matters.

The statement establishes government’s priorities for the online safety agenda. Under section 92 of the Act, Ofcom must then have regard to the statement when exercising relevant functions. Ofcom must explain what it proposes to do in consequence of the statement within 40 days of the designation of the statement or such longer period as the Secretary of State may allow. Ofcom must also, as soon as practicable after a period of 12 months from the designation of the statement and after every subsequent period of 12 months, publish a review of what it has done in the period in question in consequence of the statement.

The priorities are: