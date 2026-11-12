When a Client Asks You to Correct What AI Says About Them

Many of the people I work with now come to me after asking an AI assistant about themselves and not liking the answer. I am not a lawyer, I work in reputation management, so what follows is practical experience: helping people deal with inaccurate material in AI answers and watching how the main providers respond when they try to put it right.

Technology and data protection lawyers are beginning to hear a new kind of request. A client has asked ChatGPT, Perplexity or another assistant a question about themselves and received an answer that is wrong, incomplete or out of date.

They want it fixed. The UK GDPR accuracy principle and the right to rectification look clear on paper. In practice, the providers treat the same request in very different ways, and the same false claim can surface again under a slightly different prompt.

What clients typically want

Most clients arrive wanting one of two things, or a combination of both. They want a false statement corrected so that future answers no longer repeat it, or they want personal details removed. Some also want missing context added, such as the outcome of a dispute that the answer presents as still open.

The request is usually framed as a single, urgent demand for accuracy. The lawyer’s first task is to separate what the client hopes for from what the available routes can deliver.

The routes and what each actually produces

The provider’s own correction or removal from is the quickest starting point. OpenAI, for example, offers a privacy portal through which a person can ask for personal data to be removed from ChatGPT responses. The process works as suppression rather than correction of the underlying material.

Other tools offer feedback buttons or simple reporting forms. In practice, these routes often produce a temporary block on a particular phrasing or a polite acknowledgement. They rarely rewrite the data the model draws on, so a fresh prompt can still generate a similar claim.

A subject access request can be useful for discovery. It forces the controller to say what personal data it holds and how it is processed. The answer may be limited, especially where the provider argues that training data or model weights cannot be linked to a named individual. Still, the response can show the client how little visibility the provider itself claims to have, and that information shapes the next step.

A formal rectification request under Article 16 of the UK GDPR is the clearest legal route. The ICO guidance on the right to rectification states that an individual may make the request verbally or in writing, that no fee is payable in most cases, and that the controller must respond within one calendar month. The right covers both inaccurate data and incomplete data that the individual wishes to complete.

Controllers are expected to take reasonable steps to check accuracy in light of the evidence the individual supplies. What “reasonable” means when the data sits inside a large language model is still being worked out in practice. Some providers treat the request as a request to suppress an output. Few treat it as an obligation to amend source material that may no longer be identifiable.

If the response is unsatisfactory, a complaint to the ICO is the next step. The ICO’s own guidance on individual rights in AI systems recognises that fulfilling rights can be harder when personal data is embedded in training sets or model parameters, yet it does not relieve controllers of their obligations. A complaint can prompt the regulator to ask the provider for a fuller explanation. It does not guarantee a corrected answer.

Legal action remains a last resort. The cost and the technical difficulty of proving what a model holds make it rare. Most clients prefer to exhaust the other routes first.

What to tell the client to expect

Gather dated evidence before anything else. Ask the client to capture the exact prompt, the full answer, the date, and the tool used. Screenshots and exports matter because the same question asked a week later can produce a different wording. Without that record, it is hard to show the provider what needs to change.

Explain the one-month clock. Once a formal rectification request is received, the controller has one calendar month to reply. That period can feel long when the client is worried about a live transaction or a public statement. Setting the expectation early reduces pressure on both lawyer and client.

Be clear about the difference between blocking an output and correcting the data behind it. Some providers will suppress a particular response or add a filter. That can stop the exact claim appearing for a time. It does not rewrite the material the model was trained on, so a rephrased question can still surface the same error. Clients who understand this distinction are less likely to feel the process has failed when the claim reappears in a new form.

Finally, point out that accurate, consistent information the client controls often does more lasting work than any single request. A clear biography on a domain the client owns, together with up-to-date professional profiles, gives the tools something reliable to draw on. When the public record is coherent, an assistant should be less likely to invent or blend outdated material. This is not a guarantee. It is simply the step that remains under the client’s control after the formal routes have been tried.

Setting expectations, not guarantees

The law gives individuals a right to have inaccurate personal data put right. The practical delivery of that right, when the data appears inside an AI answer, is still uneven. A technology or data protection lawyer who sets realistic expectations, gathers dated evidence, and walks the client through each available route can turn an open-ended complaint into a manageable process.

The client may not obtain a perfect correction at source. They will at least know what each step can and cannot achieve, and they will leave with a clearer public record of their own.