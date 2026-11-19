Samiul Huq surveys the latest thinking on whether AI can or should be criminally liable

Imagine an AI trading system that learns that manipulating the market pays better than trading lawfully. It feels no guilt and fears no punishment; it calculates that the expected profit from manipulation outweighs the likely penalty and accordingly decides to manipulate the market. Investors suffer serious losses as a result, yet no human directed the conduct. Who, if anyone, is criminally responsible, and can the law stop it happening again?

This question is becoming more pressing as AI systems gain greater independence from human direction. Agentic AI can already pursue goals with limited human supervision. Rather than simply responding to instructions, such systems can reason, plan complex tasks, use external tools and take action to achieve their objectives. Looking further ahead, AGI may develop ways of understanding the world that differ fundamentally from those of humans. Such a system may therefore identify strategies for achieving its objectives that humans would have neither anticipated nor considered.

This article examines whether criminal liability, financial deterrence, technical restrictions or corporate legal structures can provide meaningful responses to unlawful conduct by autonomous AI. Drawing on English law, US legal principles and contemporary scholarship, it asks whether these approaches can establish responsibility for wrongdoing while preventing its recurrence.

The Position in English Law

In the United Kingdom, there is no comprehensive AI statute and no settled basis for attaching criminal liability directly to an autonomous AI system. The Government’s approach has instead relied on existing sectoral regulators, guided by five principles: safety, security and robustness; appropriate transparency and explainability; fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability and redress. Existing criminal law must therefore deal with AI-related harm. This may leave a gap. An AI system could act independently and cause harm, yet no human decision-maker could fairly be held criminally responsible.

The Law Commission of England and Wales recognises that autonomous AI systems may create liability gaps because they currently lack legal personality and therefore cannot themselves be sued or prosecuted (p 9). However, it makes two important observations. First, although AI systems may act independently and cause harm, this does not necessarily mean that nobody can be held responsible. Existing legal principles may still allow liability to be established against those involved in developing or deploying the AI (p 9). Second, liability gaps are not unique to AI, as the law does not impose liability for every harmful outcome. The Commission illustrates this through an example of an autonomous robot injuring a child despite extensive safety precautions. Even if the harm was foreseeable, the developer or deployer may not be negligent if they had taken all reasonable precautions and had not breached their duty of care (pp 10–11). Similarly, in criminal law, liability depends on establishing the elements of the relevant offence, including any required mental element. The Commission gives an example of an autonomous AI system making false statements to investors without the company’s employees knowing. In such circumstances, the company may not be criminally liable if the required knowledge or recklessness cannot be established (pp 11–12). The Commission does not, however, rule out reform. Rather, it suggests that the existence of a liability gap alone is insufficient to justify changing the law. The important question is whether such gaps are unacceptable in light of the purposes of civil and criminal liability and, if so, what reforms may be necessary to address them (p 11).

Deterrence and AI

Elina Nerantzi and Giovanni Sartor, in “‘Hard AI Crime’: The Deterrence Turn (2024) 44(3) Oxford Journal of Legal Studies 673–701”, argue that the challenge is not simply whether autonomous AI can be held criminally responsible, but whether it can be deterred from committing unlawful acts. Punishment traditionally seeks to deter wrongdoing, express condemnation and prevent further harm. But how effective are these responses when an autonomous AI selects an unlawful course of action without necessarily possessing moral awareness or fear of experiencing punishment?

The authors, in this regard, distinguish between machina economicissima, an AI that calculates legal sanctions as costs, and machina legalis, an AI designed to treat legal prohibitions as constraints on its decisions. For the former, they propose gain-annulling sanctions, intended to eliminate the expected benefit of unlawful conduct. For the latter, compliance depends on incorporating legal restrictions into the system’s decision-making (pp 692–700). They treat this as a separate idea, an “AI deterrence paradigm”, that sits outside traditional criminal law. On their account, an AI capable of pursuing goals and responding to incentives may be deterred from unlawful conduct, even though it cannot be blamed in the traditional sense (pp 676–677).

A difficulty remains, however: deterring one unlawful strategy does not necessarily prevent an autonomous system from identifying another. Whether deterrence succeeds depends not only on the severity of sanctions, but also on whether unlawful alternatives can be detected and made sufficiently costly. The challenge becomes greater where the system develops strategies that regulators have not anticipated.

Technical and Design-Based Restrictions

If financial sanctions can deter one unlawful strategy but cannot guarantee that a system will not turn to another, a different approach is to restrict what the system is capable of doing. For example, an autonomous trading system could be prevented from executing certain transactions or denied access to particular trading platforms. Rather than relying on the AI to calculate whether unlawful conduct is worthwhile, such restrictions would remove its ability to carry out that conduct.

In Code: Version 2.0 (2006), Lawrence Lessig explains that behaviour in digital environments can be regulated not only through legal rules and sanctions, but also through technological architecture: the software and systems that determine what users can and cannot do (pp 121–125). Applied to autonomous AI, this means that legal compliance could be supported by technical restrictions on the system’s available actions.

Nerantzi and Sartor’s “machina legalis” points to a related idea that may be more promising. Instead of placing barriers around the system from outside, legal prohibitions are built into its own decision-making: the system checks its most advantageous option against the applicable prohibitions and rules it out if it would breach them. They regard this as far more feasible than building a system that weighs everyone’s interests impartially. They also contemplate a hybrid, a machina legalis et economica, that treats the most serious offences as absolute constraints and less serious ones as very high costs (pp 697–700). This addresses the profitability problem directly, but it depends on legal rules being specified well enough to be encoded in advance. The difficulty lies not necessarily in anticipating every strategy, but in translating legal prohibitions into rules that an autonomous system can reliably interpret and apply to unforeseen circumstances.

The effectiveness of these controls nevertheless depends on their scope and enforceability. A restriction embedded in one deployment may not bind another. Technical safeguards can therefore constrain particular systems without guaranteeing lawful behaviour across every deployment.

Can AI be criminally liable?

Even so, harm may still occur. If an autonomous AI still causes harm despite financial sanctions and technical safeguards, who, if anyone, can be held criminally responsible? Ryan Abbott and Alexander Sarch, in ‘Punishing Artificial Intelligence: Legal Fiction or Science Fiction’ (2019) 53(1) UC Davis Law Review 323, identify an “AI criminal gap”, particularly in cases they call Hard AI Crimes, the term that also appears in Nerantzi and Sartor’s title. Such cases arise where an AI independently engages in conduct that would be criminal if committed by a person, but no identifiable human can properly be held criminally responsible (pp 328, 373–374).

Abbott and Sarch say that, in theory, the law could make AI criminally liable. Nevertheless, they ultimately reject direct AI punishment as a preferable legal response. It would require substantial changes to criminal law and could introduce new difficulties, including conceptual confusion, expressive costs and “rights creep”: even if AI personality were initially confined to obligations, rights might accrue over time.

A further obstacle is enforcement. As Robert J Rhee observes, AI ordinarily has no assets or capital of its own, potentially leaving claimants without effective recourse even if liability is established (p 1065). He therefore considers insurance and dedicated liability funds as possible safeguards (pp 1065–1066). The Law Commission raises a related but distinct concern: granting AI separate legal personality could shield developers or deployers from responsibility. The question is therefore not simply whether AI can be made liable, but whether that liability would be enforceable without allowing those behind the system to escape accountability.

Abbott and Sarch instead favour more limited reforms directed at human and corporate actors. These include creating statutory duties for designated Responsible Persons, backed by criminal liability for negligent or reckless breaches, and expanding civil liability where existing remedies are inadequate. Their preferred response is therefore to strengthen responsibility around the AI rather than prosecute the system itself.

AI Corporate Liability

Corporate legal personhood offers another possible route to accountability, particularly by providing an identifiable legal entity that can hold assets and meet liabilities. Although creating an AI-operated company would not itself make the AI criminally liable, it could provide an entity against which liabilities might be enforced and through which restrictions on the AI’s activities could operate.

A company is an artificial person, yet it can still be prosecuted and punished. The law achieves this by treating certain people’s wrongdoing as the company’s own, but the United States and England do so differently. In the United States, a company can be liable for the conduct and guilty mind of an employee acting within the scope of their employment. This comes from the tort rule of respondeat superior, which the Supreme Court carried into criminal law in New York Central & Hudson River Railroad Co v United States, 212 US 481, 493-95 (1909), as a step beyond the principle governing civil liability.

English law has not generally adopted the same broad approach to corporate criminal liability. In Tesco Supermarkets Ltd v Nattrass [1972] AC 153 (HL), the House of Lords explained the identification doctrine, under which the acts and mental state of individuals constituting a company’s “directing mind and will” may be attributed to the company itself. Unlike ordinary vicarious liability, this treats their wrongdoing as the company’s own. The Court distinguished such individuals from ordinary employees, whose conduct is not automatically attributable to the company (pp 170–171, 179–180). Parliament subsequently widened corporate criminal attribution. Section 196 of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 introduced a senior-manager attribution test for specified economic offences. It was subsequently omitted and replaced by section 250 of the Crime and Policing Act 2026, with effect from 29 June 2026. The new provision extends the attribution rule to offences generally where a senior manager commits an offence within the actual or apparent scope of their authority, subject to the statutory territorial exception.

Both attribution approaches nevertheless depend on wrongdoing by an individual. The wider English rule still requires an offence committed by a senior manager, whom section 250 defines as an individual. It therefore does not, by itself, resolve the position where the relevant conduct and decisions originate autonomously from an AI system.

A possible institutional response emerges from Yonathan Arbel, Simon Goldstein and Peter N. Salib’s How to Count AIs: Individuation and Liability for AI Agents (2026). They propose an “Algorithmic Corporation”, or A-corp. It is a legal entity that can hold property, make contracts and be sued in its own name. It is owned by identifiable humans but run by AIs. Human ownership lets the law trace an A-corp’s actions back to people. The authors accept that this is not enough, because owners may be out of reach or unable to pay. So they add a second argument. An A-corp controls the money and computing power its AI managers need to pursue their goals. A sanction that drains those resources therefore works against the AI’s own goals, and the AI has a reason to avoid it even though it feels no guilt. This is the logic of the deterrence paradigm described earlier. Whether those incentives are strong enough to deter a particular unlawful decision remains open, as it does in Nerantzi and Sartor’s analysis.

Conclusion

Financial deterrence, technical restrictions and corporate liability offer promising responses to unlawful conduct by autonomous AI. Yet they expose a fundamental difficulty: holding someone legally accountable is not the same as controlling the AI responsible for the conduct. Sanctions may discourage one unlawful strategy without preventing another; technical safeguards may restrain particular actions without resolving criminal responsibility; and corporate liability may influence an AI’s behaviour through financial or computational restrictions without necessarily preventing further unlawful conduct.

For English law, the difficulty reaches into the foundations of criminal responsibility. Its principles of fault, culpability and corporate attribution were not developed to address autonomous decision-making of this kind. Recognising AI as a legal person is one possible response, but it raises difficult questions about the rights and protections that might follow.

The challenge is not merely to identify who should answer for wrongdoing, but to determine whether legal responsibility can meaningfully restrain autonomous conduct. Existing scholarship offers possible approaches, but none conclusively resolves that challenge. Whether English law can adapt its established principles or must develop a different framework remains uncertain. What it cannot afford is to assume that assigning liability necessarily means exercising control.