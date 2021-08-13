Technological Revolution and Catastrophe Part 2: can we manage technological revolution now?

In part 1 of this article, Ben Kaplinsky looked at how unregulated advances in technology contributed to the outbreak of WW1. In this second part, he reviews the current regulatory efforts to handle social media, Artificial Intelligence and other technologies and questions whether we may make the same mistakes again.

“Whoever becomes the leader in artificial intelligence will become ruler of the world”



President Putin, June 2017

The landscape of new technologies is vast and complex while the commercial opportunities arising from cutting edge technologies are boundless. The most powerful fast-growing companies in recent years are those that have been quick to exploit new technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence (Amazon, Google, eBay and others). In every era in modern times, companies and nations that have successfully exploited ground-breaking technologies have thrived.

We saw in Part 1 to this article that a failure of legislators in Edwardian Europe to control new technologies was an important causative factor in the outbreak of World War One, contributing to a chain of events that lead to the deaths of 70 – 80 million people. Have we learned the lessons of history? Do we have sufficient legal control of our own technological revolution of the 2020s? Are we at risk of repeating the technology induced crises of the 20th century?

In some areas, legislation appears to have anticipated and controlled the risks of several new important technologies. For example, our legal system appears to have succeeded in anticipating and controlling the danger of drones to aeroplanes. In December 2018 Gatwick Airport was closed after drones were found to be flying above the airport complex. Mercifully, despite this and other near misses, no airline calamities have been caused by drone collisions as timely legal changes were implemented as far back as 2012. Likewise, the UK Law Commission is now concluding a painstaking and thorough three-year consultation on the law relating to the use of self-driving cars, prior to devising new laws to make autonomous vehicles safe. In a different sector of technology, human genetic engineering has also been tightly controlled by the prescient Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act which was enacted as far back as 1990.

Conversely domestic and international law-making continues to lag behind other powerful new waves of technological change, leaving a dangerous lawless area of the economy and society where unregulated technology is deployed. Consequently serious harm has occurred and is likely to continue to occur.

Our out-of-date laws create an environment in which cybercrime increasingly thrives, generating very high profits for cyber criminals with a very low risk of prosecution and punishment. The international growth in disastrous ransomware attacks is increasing steadily, yet the domestic and international legal framework for cybercrime is, in numerous important respects, deficient. In the UK and America, it is still legal for insurance companies to make ransom payments to cybercriminals which only serve to fuel this highly lucrative racket. Few politicians have an expert understanding of emerging technologies and, in the UK, the Crown Prosecution Service lacks both in depth knowledge of cybercrime and sufficient resources to successfully prosecute cyber criminals, instead relying on domestic legislation (the Computer Misuse Act) that is woefully out of date and no longer fit for purpose.

Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack by "DarkSide"

The Colonial Pipeline transports almost of half of the fuel supplies for America’s East Coast facilitated by highly technical digital and robotic control. In May of this year a Russia Cybercrime group called DarkSide hacked into the network and the entire pipeline was temporarily shut down. The victim company paid the hackers $4.4 million to resume operations in the most significant attack on national infrastructure yet.

Social media pervades modern life but, at the time of writing, remains largely unfettered by legal control. In 2017, 14-year-old British girl Molly Russell committed suicide after viewing multiple “how-to” videos on social media. Between 2015 and 2018 it was widely reported that Islamic State used online platforms such as Twitter to recruit an estimated 40,000 foreign members (including many from the UK) and YouTube’s algorithms have been heavily criticised for recommending terrorist content. The important role of Facebook in the 2016 Rohingya Genocide is beyond doubt. The regulation of social media was first proposed by the UK government in 2017. It then took 18 months for the parliamentary white paper to be published and it appears that the law may not be eventually enacted until 2024, a full seven years from conception to completion: the wheels of parliament turn at a staggering slow pace.

Rohingya Genocide (Rakhine State, Myanmar)



In 2018 Facebook agreed with a report that found it had been used as a principal tool to incite genocide against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. Facebook with 18 million users in Myanmar was used to whip up and co-ordinate hatred against the Rohingya inciting the murders of 6,700 people including 730 children.

