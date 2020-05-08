SCL Weekly Wellbeing: The Cold Shower

Created for SCL by Nick Watson and Gary Waters

For the first week, we discussed the importance of a morning routine. We then expanded on one of the key areas for growth, gratitude and the profound impact it can have on our lives.

This week is all about the cold shower. It may seem a bit far-fetched to isolate the cold shower to one article, but the benefits it produces are well worth the focus.

Firstly, it's an easy, quick win. You don't have to spend time making lists, reflecting or exercising. The cold shower only takes a minute, with the impact being rapidly noticeable. If you were struggling to motivate yourself in other areas, this is a great place to start.

Why?

Cold Showers will make you feel great.

Endorphins are hormones that, to put quite simply, make you feel great.

Clinical studies show that just 5 minutes of a cold shower can help relieve symptoms of depression, increase alertness, clarity and energy levels through the release of these Endorphins.

Alertness

It probably goes without saying, but plunging yourself into a cold shower in the morning will awaken you from the most groggy of states, increasing alertness and without a doubt, kickstart your day in style.

Boost your immune system

A randomised clinical study against a control group saw a 29% reduction in sickness absence for those who took a cold shower. Plus, it makes you feel great (perhaps the reason why). A clear, optimistic mindset often leads to a much healthier person. Stress is a great producer of illness.

Improved circulation

When you hit the cold shower, your body starts working to try and regulate its temperature. As your heart beats faster, your blood starts to circulate quicker. This will improve your circulation over time, if taken regularly.

Improved circulation aids with cell regeneration, such as muscle recovery or improved, smoother skin (as reported by many) when fresh, oxygenated blood flows to these areas.

Metabolism benefits

Cold showers cause increased activity of the sympathetic nervous system. In-tandem with other efforts to change lifestyle habits, research shows a cold shower can increase metabolism and subsequently lose weight. We still don't know the why, but it works.

Reduced Pain

One study showed that cold water can result in effects similar to anesthetics for pain relief. The nerve signals conduct impulses and blood vessels constrict, reducing swelling and edema. In turn, this reduces the rate at which nerves transmit pain to the brain.

How do I begin?

If you can manage just 10 seconds of a cold shower, it's something to celebrate. We like to aim for at least 30 seconds. A minute at 20°c is what you should be aiming for, however many people have reported further benefits from cold showers for as long as 5-10 minutes.

Next time you're in the shower, turn it to cold and breathe slowly, drawing your focus to your chest as it expands and contracts.

Some people like to take the Wim Hof breathing method as an approach. Wim Hof is known as The Iceman and holds Guinness world records for prolonged time spent under ice. The method is quite simple:



Get comfortable, relax

Breathe in fast and deep, don't hold, let it go

Repeat 20 to 40 times

With your last breath, make it a big one and exhale squeezing all the air out your lungs

Hold as long as you can whilst exhaled

When gasping for air, inhale deeply, hold for 10-15 seconds

Repeat if you wish, perhaps 2-3 times

Hop into the shower

Some people like to hold their breath in for longer too. It's about finding what works best for you.

Just one final note

Stressed during the day? Struggling to break the cycle of anxiety or anger? Hop in a cold shower! You'll be forced to shift focus into the present moment and often see things from an alternative perspective.

This does all come with the caveat that those with heart problems or medical issues should consult a doctor before taking cold showers, to be safe. Particularly as the cold shower will increase your heart rate. **This article is not medical advice**

