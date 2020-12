Predictions: Social media, deep fakes and trial and error regulation

In her video predictions looking ahead to 2021, Kelsey Farish raises an eyebrow at continued paper talk on regulating AI in the face of the threat posed by deepfakes.

Kelsey Farish is a technology and media lawyer at DAC Beachcroft.

You may want to take a look at her webinar we broadcast last year Me and my Deepfake: a closer look at image rights and our digital selves (paid for)

Published: 2020-12-14T13:00:00