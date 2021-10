SCL Student Bytes are looking for students with an interest in all things tech law and legal tech

SCL Student Bytes are launching the new SCL campus ambassador scheme.

This is an excellent opportunity not to be missed! Apply by Monday 11 October 2021 (application deadline extended) for the chance to represent SCL on your university campus.

Apply here !

Head over to bytes.scl.org to find out more about SCL Student Bytes - your student tech law community.