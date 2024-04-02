Burley Law delivers SCL AI for Schools Workshop

Inspiring the next generation of lawyers

Reccy Midigo, paralegal (SQE Trainee) and Hermon Demsas, paralegal, of Burley Law recently ran an SCL AI for Schools workshop for Law & Criminology students at Cardinal Newman Catholic School and Sixth Form, Coventry.

SCL AI for Schools is an outreach initiative aimed at helping underprivileged 6th form students, who may never have heard of tech law, consider a career in the sector. It has been conceived by SCL Trustee Matthew Lavy, Barrister, 4 Pump Court and Iain Munro, Barrister, 4 Pump Court.

The programme gives students the opportunity to learn about AI and machine learning and work on case studies involving the legal issues AI presents for lawyers and society.

Burley Law recognises the importance of inspiring the next generation of lawyers and are happy to be part of this important pro bono initiative which aims to promote diversity and inclusion and improve access to careers in the tech law sector.

Students also had the opportunity to learn about Reccy’s journey into law and ask questions about law school and entering the legal profession.

This is the second AI for Schools session that Burley Law has delivered. Their first took place at Central St Michael’s Sixth Form, West Bromwich in January 2024.

If you would like to learn more about the SCL AI for Schools initiative, including how to become a trainer, then please visit this page for further information: https://www.scl.org/ai-for-schools-programme/