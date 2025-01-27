CMA secures important changes from Google to tackle fake reviews

Online reviews can have a huge impact on consumer spending. The CMA has estimated that as much as £23 billion of UK consumer spending is potentially influenced by online reviews annually, and research has shown that 89% of consumers use online customer reviews when researching a product or service.

Any business that publishes reviews should consider the undertakings Google has given to the CMA, as well as the CMA’s draft guidance about unfair commercial practices under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (see below) – and whether their own practices require changes. The CMA says that failure to do so could result in a CMA investigation and, in future, a possible fine.

Google has now agreed to undertakings regarding fake reviews:

An enhanced approach to tackling fake reviews: Google has committed to rigorous steps to detect and remove fake reviews – enabling it to rapidly identify and investigate businesses and reviewers that profit from fake reviews.

Consequences for rogue reviewers around the world: Individuals who repeatedly post fake or misleading reviews for UK businesses (positive or negative) will have their reviews deleted and will be banned from posting new reviews – regardless of their location.

Consequences for UK businesses: The undertakings mean that businesses found to be boosting their star ratings via fake reviews will have prominent ‘warning’ alerts added to their Google profiles to flag to consumers that suspicious activity has been detected. This will be visible on businesses’ Google profiles, where their overall review scores are shown. Businesses will also have their review function deactivated, meaning they cannot receive any new reviews. Those firms that repeatedly engage in fake review activity will have all their reviews deleted for 6 months or more.

Easier reporting: The undertakings commit Google to put in place a robust reporting function that allows consumers to easily and quickly report concerning reviews. This includes the ability to report ‘incentives’ – i.e. a payment or reward in exchange for a positive review – which will apply regardless of whether the incentive is offered in person or online.

To ensure Google is complying with the undertakings it has signed, the firm will report to the CMA over a 3-year period. After this period, Google will be able to modify the sanctions to ensure they remain effective following, for example, sector shifts or digital innovations. They must, however, remain escalatory – increasing in severity based on the nature and frequency of the behaviour.

From April 2025, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 explicitly bans posting or commissioning a fake review. The Act also contains provisions about businesses that fail to take effective steps to prevent the publication of fake reviews and hidden advertising, and remove them.

As part of the CMA’s work to tackle fake reviews, it consulted on draft guidance to help businesses ensure they are in line with consumer law. It plans to publish the final version later this year.

The CMA’s investigation into Amazon is ongoing and an update will be made in due course.

As well as this, the European consumer organisation BEUC has said that the upcoming EU Digital Fairness Act offers a valuable opportunity to combat unethical digital practices, such as fake reviews or misleading endorsements from influencers. Stricter regulations are essential to help consumers make more rational, well-informed decisions, as they are vulnerable to tactics that exploit the power imbalance in the online marketplace. To address these challenges, consumer laws should incorporate concepts like “digital asymmetry” and “digital vulnerability”. Additionally, online interfaces must be designed to promote a fair consumer journey, ensuring that default settings protect users.