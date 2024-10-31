Coimisiún na Meán adopts final Online Safety Code

Coimisiún na Meán has published its finalised Online Safety Code. The Code sets binding rules applying to video-sharing platforms who have their EU headquarters in Ireland. The general obligations contained in the Code will apply from November 2024 and platforms will have an implementation period for certain detailed provisions, which require IT build, to come into compliance. Coimisiún na Meán will take a supervisory approach to enforcing the Code, ensuring that platforms implement appropriate systems to comply with the provisions of the Code.

The Code introduces obligations on video-sharing platforms to protect people, especially children, from harmful video and associated content, including:

Prohibiting the uploading or sharing of harmful content on their services including cyberbullying, promoting self-harm or suicide and promoting eating or feeding disorders as well as incitement to hatred or violence, terrorism, child sex abuse material, racism and xenophobia.

Using age assurance to prevent children from encountering pornography or gratuitous violence online and having age verification measures in place as appropriate.

Providing parental controls for content which may impair the physical, mental, or moral development of children under 16.

These platforms will also have to ensure that they have ways for people to report content that breaks the rules, and act on those reports in line with their terms of service.

The Code is part of Coimisiún na Meán’s overall Online Safety Framework. This Framework makes digital services accountable for how they protect users from harm online. The updated Code, combined with the other parts of the Online Safety Framework, will deliver on the objectives of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act, with the aim of leading to safer online experiences for people across Ireland. The overall Online Safety Framework gives Coimisiún na Meán the tools to address the root causes of harm online, including the availability of illegal content, the harmful impacts of recommender systems, and inadequate protections for children on social media services.