Coimisiún na Meán consults on new draft Code and Rules for video on-demand services

Coimisiún na Meán has published a new draft Audiovisual On-Demand Media (Video-on-demand) Service Code and new draft Rules for consultation. These are made under the Irish implementing legislation for the recast Audio-Visual Services Directive.

Once finalised, Coimisiún na Meán will apply the Code and Rules to video-on-demand service providers with their EU headquarters in Ireland.

The draft Code introduces obligations on Video-on-demand service providers to restrict some content from their catalogues, including anything which may reasonably be regarded as:

public provocation to commit a terrorist offence; or

likely to incite violence or hatred against a group, or a member of a group based on their characteristics including sex, race, colour, disability, sexual orientation of membership of a national minority.

Providers will also be required to take steps to protect children from content which may impair their physical, mental or moral development, this can include:

Providing on-screen warnings at the beginning of programmes for content which may be harmful to children;

Taking appropriate measures to ensure that content containing pornography or gratuitous violence will not be shown to children;

Provide for parental controls and age assurance to protect children from seeing harmful content; and

The draft Rules introduces obligations on Video-on-demand service providers to progressively make their programming accessible to people with disabilities.

The consultation ends on 8 August 2024.