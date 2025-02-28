Irish government publishes legislative programme

Title of Bill Purpose of Bill Status of Bill

Legislation for Priority Publication Spring Session 2025

Copyright and Related Rights (Amendment) Bill The Bill encompasses the necessary amendments to the Copyright and Related Rights Act 2000 (as amended) following a CJEU judgement in September 2020 and subsequent High Court judgement in February 2021. Heads of Bill approved in July 2024.

National Cyber Security Bill The Bill will transpose the Directive (EU) 2022/2555 of the European Parliament and of the Council on measures for a high common level of cybersecurity across the Union. It will also incorporate the relevant provisions to establish the National Cyber Security Centre on a statutory basis and provide for related matters including clarity around its mandate and role in general and in relation to other actors in the cyber area. Pre-legislative scrutiny is ongoing.

Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) (Amendment) Bill To provide for retrospective searching of images which are legally in the possession of An Garda Síochána through the safe and ethical use of facial recognition technology in limited circumstances only and in relation to specific serious offences which are subject to a penalty on conviction of up to life imprisonment. Pre-legislative scrutiny was completed in February 2024.

Legislation for Priority Drafting Spring Session 2025

EU Data Regulation Bill The overarching purpose of the Bill is to support innovation and economic growth, by creating a harmonised framework on fair access and use of data and clarifies who can create value from data and under which conditions. The Bill will designate the National Competent Authorities responsible for implementing and enforcing the EU regulation and will provide for penalties for non-compliance. It will also provide for a levy in respect of ComReg’s regulatory role. Heads in preparation.

Media Regulation Bill To transpose the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA). In particular, the Bill will amend the media merger regime under the Competition Act, establish rules in relation to transparency of state advertising and assign a number of functions required by EMFA, primarily to the media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán. Heads in preparation.

All Other Legislation Spring Session 2025

Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill The purpose of the Bill is to give full effect to EU Regulation 2024/1689 laying down harmonised rules on artificial intelligence (Artificial Intelligence Act). The Bill will designate the National Competent Authorities responsible for implementing and enforcing the EU regulation and will provide for penalties for non-compliance. Heads in preparation.

Communications Regulation and Digital Hub Development Agency (Amendment) Bill To address the use of in-contract price increase clauses by electronic communications service providers to increase prices. Heads in preparation.

Gigabit Infrastructure Bill To provide national standing for several provisions of Regulation (EU) 2024/1309 (Gigabit Infrastructure Act) including to designate a Dispute Settlement Body and to provide for exemptions to certain provisions. Work is underway

Communications (Retention of Data) Bill To replace the Communications (Retention of Data) Act 2011 to reflect advances in technology and consolidate the law on retention of and access to data for national security and prevention of crime purposes. Work is ongoing.

Criminal Justice (Passenger Name Record) Bill To comply with an EU Council commitment to extend the EU Passenger Name Record Directive to internal EU flights Work is ongoing.

Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill To provide for various procedural reforms and efficiencies in the criminal justice system, including digitalisation of court documents (including warrants) and major expansion of power to conduct criminal proceedings remotely. Heads in preparation.