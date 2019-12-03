Liability for AI: European Commission publishes Experts' report

Report looks at liability for AI and other digital technologies.

The European Commission has published a report on liability for AI and other digital technologies. It says that artificial intelligence and other emerging digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things or distributed ledger technologies, have the potential to be transformational. However, there also need to be sufficient safeguards, to minimise the risk of harm that such technologies may cause, such as bodily injury or other harm.



There are product safety regulations in force in the EU. However, these cannot completely exclude the possibility of damage resulting from the operation of AI and other digital technologies. If damages does result, victims will seek compensation. They typically do so on the basis of liability regimes under private law, in particular tort law, perhaps in combination with insurance. Only the strict liability of producers for defective products, which only makes up a small part of this kind of liability regime, is harmonised at EU level by the Product Liability Directive. All other regimes, apart from some exceptions in specific sectors or under special legislation, are regulated by the member states themselves.



The report assesses existing liability regimes and concludes that the ones in force in the member states ensure at least basic protection of victims whose damage is caused by new technologies. However, the specific characteristics of these technologies and their applications – including complexity, modification through updates or self-learning during operation, limited predictability, and vulnerability to cybersecurity threats – may make it more difficult to offer these victims a claim for compensation in all cases where this seems justified. It may also be the case that the allocation of liability is unfair or inefficient. To rectify this, certain adjustments need to be made to EU and national liability regimes.

The key findings of the report are detailed below:

