COVID-19 and the Society for Computers and Law

A message to the SCL community from the SCL Trustees and HQ Team regarding the Society's response to the current situation

In light of the current situation with COVID-19, we wanted to share an update on what we as an organisation are doing. We understand that this is a worrying time for everyone.



Our overriding priority is the health of SCL staff and the safety of SCL members and we are paying close attention to Government updates. The SCL office closed on Tuesday 17 March in line with government advice and the SCL team will work remotely during this time. You can contact the team via hello@scl.org and they will be ready to deal with your enquiries and offer support in the usual way.

To ensure the safety of our members and support staff, all meetings in person are postponed for the foreseeable future, however plans are progressing to enable SCL events to take place virtually.



There are lots of ways in which you can use your membership to stay up-to-date and maintain your professional edge in these challenging times. SCL will continue to provide the latest tech law news and opinion online via the editorial pages on our website and the Computers & Law magazine. We are building our library of webinars and podcasts so you can continue your professional training. There will be opportunities to share your expertise by writing for us or contributing to online meetings and events.

SCL will focus on supporting its members by working creatively to keep our community connected. Please get in touch with any ideas you have about what SCL can do to support you.



Stay safe and healthy,

The SCL Trustees and SCL Team