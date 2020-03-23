Introducing Tea, Tech and tips on homeworking from Neil Brown

Don't sit home alone, join SCL members online every Wednesday at 3pm

After last week’s rush to get ready for homeworking we at SCL HQ pondered on how we could help to keep our members connected with each other over the coming (dare we say it) weeks.

So, join us at 3pm on Wednesday 25 March for an informal get together on Zoom that we’re calling 'Tea & Tech' (preferably with a fresh cuppa on hand). The plan is to host a discussion every week at the same time and for you to drop in if you want and for as long as you want.

Most of the time it will be a free for all but for this first one we thought it might be timely for SCL stalwart Neil Brown to kickstart things with a brief run through some of the tips he has amassed from his years running his own practice from home.

If you are an SCL member you will receive an email from us with a link enabling you to join the meeting. Simply click this link at 3pm on Wednesday to take part.

If you have yet to master Zoom, there’s support available here:

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362413-How-Do-I-Schedule-Meetings-