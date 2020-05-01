The next stage of the global initiative to help public court services cope with coronavirus
Background – Remote Courts Worldwide (www.remotecourts.org) was launched five weeks ago to help the global community of justice workers (judges, lawyers, court officials, litigants, court technologists) to share news about the video and audio hearings which are now being conducted instead of traditional court hearings in physical buildings. As law courts have closed, this website has rapidly become the definitive worldwide source of information about remote courts in more than 40 countries.
Announcing 2nd phase of Remote Courts Worldwide – the next phase in the initiative will focus on inviting and presenting feedback from around the world – from court users, lawyers, and judges - about how remote courts are working in practice. What is working well and what is not. This is intended to help court services to improve their existing remote courts and to inform policymakers when they come to consider the long-term implications of the current changes for the future of their courts.
Insights so far – analysis of the reports in Remote Courts Worldwide suggests that:
Note - Remote Courts Worldwide is a collaborative project, involving the Society for Computers and Law, the UK LawTech Delivery Panel, and Her Majesty's Courts & Tribunals Service. It is being led by Professor Richard Susskind, President of the Society for Computers and Law, and an expert in online courts - “We are delighted by the popularity of our site and thank contributors from around the globe. This second phase of our service is vital – to find out what is working well and what is not. Remote courts are here to stay and we must work hard, in light of concrete experience, to improve their performance.
For more information please email enquiries@remotecourts.org or visit www.remotecourts.org
