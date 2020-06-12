The MIT Contact Tracing App Database

Massachusetts Institute of Technology has collated a page of contract tracing apps from around the world. [Thanks to Dr Lance Eliot, our US Associate Editor]

MIT has launched a global catalogue of contact tracing apps that are considered of an official or sanctioned national government or equivalent governmental body effort



The log is a relatively straightforward spreadsheet that indicates self-reported answers to these five questions about each listed contact tracking app:

Voluntary: Is it voluntary?

Limited: Are there limitations on how the data gets used?

Data Destruction: Will data be destroyed after a period of time?

Minimized: Is data collection minimized?

Transparent: Is the effort transparent?

Information about each contact tracing app includes:



Country location

Name of the app

Whether Bluetooth is used

Whether the Google/Apple protocol is used

Whether DP-3T is used (Bluetooth-based protocol)

Other





MIT is not certifying or validating the info shown and so it should be interpreted accordingly.

The five questions that MIT opted to select were based on a White Paper produced by the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), an American non-profit entity.