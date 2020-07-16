ICO issues update on regulatory approach during COVID-19 and beyond

Regulator says that it aims to operate flexible and pragmatic approach.
The ICO has issued an update on its regulatory approach during the coronavirus pandemic.
The update sets out how the ICO will regulate during the current public health emergency, focusing in particular on data protection and freedom of information laws.
The ICO has had to adjust its regulatory approach to reflect the fact that:
As a public authority, the ICO must act in a manner which takes into account these circumstances. This includes deciding how it exercises its enforcement powers, how it delivers technical advice and guidance to public and private sector organisations, how it supports transparency in public decision making and how it supports the public in dealing with their complaints and queries. The ICO acknowledges the important role that people’s information rights will continue to have, both around privacy protections and transparency around decision making by public bodies.
The ICO is committed to an empathetic and pragmatic approach:
The ICO has prioritised its services to provide additional guidance for organisations about how to comply with the law during the crisis. It aims to apply a flexible and pragmatic approach to its regulatory response during the crisis and will also be aware that some effects will be felt for a significant time at the conclusion of the emergency. This means that some flexibility will continue to be necessary in some areas for many months to come. The update also reflects its ability to now be able to carry out audits remotely.
