SCL members are invited to apply to join the SCL Board of Trustees

Two new Trustees are sought to join the SCL Board at the AGM in April 2021

The next SCL AGM will take place on Wednesday 21 April 2021 @ 2.15 pm online. At the AGM, Mark O'Conor will retire as SCL Chair and Trish Shaw will become the new Chair of the Society. Sue McLean will become Vice Chair.



This year the SCL Trustees would also like to invite SCL members to apply to join the SCL Board. There are 2 places available for new Trustees at this year's AGM. The eligibility criteria for new SCL Trustees appears below.



If you would like to apply to join the SCL Board of Trustees please send your CV together with a brief written statement outlining why you would like to be considered to become an SCL Trustee, the contribution you believe you can make to SCL in order to help further its objectives as an educational charity and your interaction with SCL to date. Applicants may also be invited to attend an online meeting with current members of the SCL Board of Trustees.



It is not a requirement to be in a senior role in order to be considered for the SCL Board. Applications are welcomed from diverse backgrounds and experience including, but not limited to:



lawyers in private practice;

in-house lawyers;

academics;

barristers;

members of the judiciary;

professional support lawyers;

those working in a legal tech or legal project management role in a non-traditional law firm setting.



The SCL Board of Trustees meets monthly, at least 10 times a year and currently on Zoom. Meetings usually run from 12.30 pm to 2 pm.



Applications should be emailed to SCL Chief Executive Caroline Gould caroline.gould@scl.org The closing date for applications is Friday 26 March 2021 at 5 pm. If you have any queries about your application prior to submission please email Caroline.



“I’ve been so honoured to act as a Trustee for SCL, it has helped me keep close to the issues that matter for me and my clients, it has allowed me to ‘zoom out’ from the pressures of client work and to consider more macro issues, and it has helped me forge lifelong friendships with some awfully clever people. Above all, we ensure that we have fun too” Mark O'Conor, SCL Chair



SCL Trustee Profile

All SCL Trustees are members of the SCL Board. SCL is a registered educational charity and is also a company limited by guarantee, and therefore SCL Trustees are also Directors of the charity. Being an SCL Trustee is rewarding and enjoyable and is a great way to be more involved in the SCL community. The SCL Trustees are passionate about tech law and want to help SCL evolve and improve in this exciting and rapidly changing area of law.



SCL Chair:

Mark O'Conor, Partner, DLA Piper (UK) LLP



Trustees:

Toby Crick, Partner, Bristows LLP

Matthew Lavy, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Mark Lumley, Lawyer

Sue McLean, Partner, Baker McKenzie LLP

Cynthia O'Donoghue, Partner, Reed Smith LLP



Katherine Ramo, Associate, Technology, Media, IP and Competition, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP

Patricia Shaw, CEO, Beyond Reach





SCL’s aims and objectives are as follows:

1. The advancement of education of the public in the fields of:

a) Information technology law and other related legal subjects,

b) Information technology as applied to the practice of law, and

c) the law, by the use of information technology.

2. The promotion of the sound development, administration and knowledge of the law relating to information technology and related legal subjects, both generally and by research and study concerning the same.



What do the SCL Trustees do?

• Act as a single body

• Ensure SCL has a clear strategy

• Ensure the work and goals of SCL are in line with its objects

• Keep a check on SCL’s finances and activities

• Support the Chief Executive

• Delegate authority for day to day activities of SCL to the appropriate staff

• Take overall legal responsibility for SCL’s work

• Act in the interests of SCL not themselves

• SCL Trustees are volunteers and are not, generally, paid though they can be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses for their involvement as a Trustee



What are the roles and responsibilities of the SCL Trustees?

• Set and maintain SCL’s vision, mission and values

• Develop SCL’s strategy

• Establish and monitor SCL’s policies

• Ensure compliance with SCL’s objects

• Ensure accountability

• Ensure compliance with the law

• Maintain proper fiscal oversight

• Support the Chief Executive

• Set up SCL’s employment procedures

• Respect the role of SCL staff

• Maintain effective Board performance

• Promote SCL

• Represent SCL at external events





What is the eligibility criteria for an SCL Trustee?

• Continuous membership of SCL for at least 5 years at the point of application

• A track record of engagement with SCL which may include some or all of the following examples:

involvement with the SCL Groups

leading SCL initiatives such as the SCL Adjudication Scheme

speaking at SCL events

leading a consultation response on behalf of SCL

writing for Computers & Law magazine and the SCL website

promoting SCL membership

Society for Computers and Law A company limited by guarantee 1133537 Registered Charity No. 266331 VAT Registration No. 115 4840 85 Registered in England and Wales Registered office: Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.



© 2021, Society for Computers and Law







