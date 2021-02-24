An XML schema is a copyright literary work but not a database, says High Court

Intellectual Property Enterprise Court considers IP rights in XML formats

The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court has ruled in a dispute about a suite of computer software involving mental health self-help tools in Software Solutions Ltd and others v 365 Health and Wellbeing Ltd and another [2021] EWHC 237 (IPEC).



The dispute concerned a mental health app called Beating the Blues (BTB). The Claimants claimed that the Defendants had infringed copyright and database right in a computer application development framework known as the 'Integrated Development Environment for Applications' (IDEA System) by marketing BTB and specifically version 5 of BTB ("BTB v5").

The court had to rule on the following issues:

what was the XML Schema? Was it part of the IDEA System or part of the BTB application developed using the IDEA System?

who owned the rights in the XML Schema? If the answer was the Claimants, the Defendants admitted that BTB v5 infringed the copyright and any database rights that the court found to exist in the XML Schema;

as it was accepted by the Defendants that copyright subsisted in the XML Schema, whether database rights also subsisted in it;

what factual findings the Court could make which may be relevant to the consideration of additional damages under section 97(2) of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 (1988 Act) and/or Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/48/EC ("Enforcement Directive").

Software Solutions failed to establish that the XML Schema was a database as the law requires a database to be ‘a collection of independent works, data or other material’.

In summary, the court found: