February issue of Computers & Law out now

The February 2021 issue of Computers & Law has just been published and is available to download here (if you are a member).

As usual it is packed with articles, news and case notes from the past couple of months including pieces on

Managing a legal dispute arising from a failed IT project: a look at the fundamental issues of preparation, issue, evidence and the trail itself

Overseas websites and the GDPR's reach: the implications of the recent decision in Soriano v Forensic News and Others

Computer forensics and the ACPO guide: a review of where we are with guidelines for forensic digital evidence

Ensuring that responsible humans make good AI: ideas for how to embed good governance in the design of automation applications

Beating the Bots: What are the options for retailers?: a look at scalping of shop websites for special offers by automated customers

BAILII & AI: A Step Forward: what BAILII's agreement with Oxford University to allow access to case data for AI analysis could mean for lawyers.
















