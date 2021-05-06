Law Commission consults on international trade and the use of trade documents

The Commission highlights three criteria for electronic trade documents so they can be possessed in the eyes of the law and used for global trade instead of paper versions.
The Law Commission of England and Wales is consulting on proposals to allow for the legal recognition of electronic versions of documents such as bills of lading and bills of exchange. The aim of the reforms would be to increase efficiency and reduce the operating costs of trade. The International Chamber of Commerce has estimated that digitalising these documents could generate £25 billion in new global economic growth by 2024, and free up £224 billion in efficiency savings.
International trade is worth £1.153 trillion to the UK. The process of moving goods across borders involves a range of organisations including transportation, insurance, finance and logistics service providers.
One transaction can require between 10 and 20 paper documents, totalling over 100 pages with global container shipping estimated to generate 28.5 billion paper documents a year. Across so many documents, the potential positive effects of using electronic trade documents include significant financial and efficiency gains, and environmental benefits.
Despite the size and sophistication of this market, many of its processes, and the laws underlying them, are based on practices developed by merchants hundreds of years ago. In particular, international trade still relies on a category of documents called “documentary intangibles”. The act of transferring possession of a documentary intangible can transfer the obligations which the document embodies, for example the obligation to pay money or an obligation to deliver goods. For example, simply handing over a bill of lading can be sufficient to give the new holder a right to the goods described in the bill.
These rules rely on the idea that the trade documents can be physically held or “possessed”. However, under English law, possession is only associated with tangible assets, and therefore, the law does not recognise the possibility of possessing electronic documents.
Over the past decade, the development of technologies such as distributed ledger technology has made trade based on electronic documents increasingly feasible. Without reform, the law will continue to lag behind technology, hindering the adoption of electronic trade documents and the significant associated benefits from being achieved.
The Law Commission’s proposals for reform
For electronic documents to be widely adopted for trade, they must be capable of being possessed in the eyes of the law. The Law Commission proposes that an electronic trade document should be “possessable” provided that:
The potential benefits from reforming the law to allow electronic trade documents include:
Next steps
The consultation ends on 30 July 2021. The Commission plans to develop final recommendations for reform, and a final draft Bill, due in early 2022.
This consultation sits alongside the Law Commission’s consultation on digital assets.
Published: 2021-05-06T13:00:00