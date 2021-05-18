Office for AI issues Framework for Automated Decision-Making in the public sector

Seven point framework aims to improve government use of automated or algorithmic decision-making systems.
According to recent surveys by the EU and the British Computer Society, there is a distinct distrust in the regulation of advanced technology. A review by the Committee on Standards in Public Life found that the government should produce clearer guidance on using artificial intelligence ethically in the public sector.
Automated decision-making refers to both solely automated decisions (no human judgement) and automated assisted decision-making (assisting human judgement). Current guidance can be lengthy, complex and sometimes overly abstract. Decision-makers should not assume that automated or algorithmic decision-making is a ‘fix-all’ solution, particularly for the most complex problems.
Therefore, the new seven point framework has been published with the aim of helping government departments with the safe, sustainable and ethical use of automated or algorithmic decision-making systems. It has been developed in line with guidance from government (such as the Data Ethics Framework) and industry, as well as relevant legislation.
Government departments should use the framework with existing organisational guidance and processes. The framework sets out common risk areas:
When departments use automated decision-making in a service, they should consider the following seven points:
The framework includes practical examples and case studies in certain sectors, such as healthcare, policing and fintech.
Published: 2021-05-18T10:00:00