New technologies in law enforcement: call for evidence launched by Lords committee

Committee exploring advanced algorithmic tools discover, deter, rehabilitate, or punish people who break the law in England and Wales.
The House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Select Committee has launched an inquiry into new technologies in law enforcement.
The Committee seeks to explore the use of new technologies in the application of the law and the experience of people currently or previously engaged with them.
New technologies include machine-learning approaches; advanced algorithmic tools; artificial intelligence; and semi-autonomous or autonomous devices or systems. Application of the law includes activities to enforce, discover, deter, rehabilitate, or punish people who breach the law in a variety of contexts, as well as the prediction and prevention of future breaches.
Over the course of its inquiry, the Committee plans to discuss the existing legal and governance framework around the development and use of these new technologies, ethical issues raised by their use in the application of the law, as well as the lived experiences of end-users and individuals interacting with them. While the geographical scope of the inquiry is limited to England and Wales, the Committee also welcomes contributions related to the use of new technologies in the application of the law in devolved jurisdictions and overseas.
Topics the committee is seeking evidence on include:
The call for evidence ends on 5 September 2021.
Published: 2021-07-27T12:00:00