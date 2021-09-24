UK government launches new AI strategy

The strategy accompanies the National Data Strategy and the Plan for Digital Regulation. The government is also planning a Digital Strategy and a Cyber Strategy

The UK government has launched a ten year national strategy for AI. It says that AI has “huge potential to rewrite the rules of entire industries, drive substantial economic growth and transform all areas of life”. It aims for the UK to be a research and innovation powerhouse, a hive of global talent and a progressive regulatory and business environment.

The government has based the strategy on three assumptions about the coming decade:

The key drivers of progress, discovery and strategic advantage in AI are access to people, data, computers and finance – all of which face significant global competition;

AI will become mainstream in much of the economy and action will be required to ensure every sector and region of the UK benefits from this transition; and

The UK’s governance and regulatory regimes will need to keep pace with the fast-changing demands of AI, maximising growth and competition, driving excellence in innovation, and protecting the safety, security, choices and rights of individuals.

Therefore, the UK’s National AI Strategy aims to:

Invest and plan for the long-term needs of the AI ecosystem;

Support the transition to an AI-enabled economy, capturing the benefits of innovation in the UK, and aiming to ensure AI benefits all sectors and regions;

Ensure the UK gets the national and international governance of AI technologies right to encourage innovation, investment, and protect the public and the country’s “fundamental values”.

Data and intellectual property issues

The government has considered the particular issues of data and intellectual property in the strategy, It points out that the AI Council and the Ada Lovelace Institute recently explored three legal mechanisms that could help facilitate responsible data stewardship: data trusts, data cooperatives and corporate and contractual mechanisms. The Data: A new direction consultation asks what role the government should have in enabling and engendering confidence in responsible data intermediary activity. The government is also exploring how privacy-enhancing technologies could remove barriers to data sharing by more effectively managing the risks associated with sharing commercially sensitive and personal data. It is also looking to support action to mitigate the effects of quality issues and underrepresentation in AI systems. Subject to the outcomes of the data consultation, the government will more explicitly permit the collection and processing of sensitive and protected characteristics data to monitor and mitigate bias in AI systems.

The government also recognises that AI researchers and developers need the right support to commercialise their IP, and to help them to understand and identify their intellectual assets, providing them with the skills to protect, exploit and enforce their rights to improve their chances of survival and growth. It plans a consultation on copyright areas of computer-generated works and text and data mining, and on patents for AI-devised inventions, which will be launched before the end of 2021.

Governance framework for AI

The government wants to establish an AI governance framework that addresses the unique challenges and opportunities of AI, while being flexible, proportionate and without creating unnecessary burdens. It will concentrate on a sector-focused approach. The key aspects are: