Display in electronic inbox of advertising messages in a form similar to that of a real email is direct marketing under Directive 2002/58

Those messages give rise to a likelihood of confusion that could lead a user who clicks on the link corresponding to the advertising message to be redirected, against his or her will, to an internet site displaying that advertisement

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled in the case of Case C-102/20 StWL Städtische Werke Lauf a.d Pegnitz. It said that “inbox advertising” the display in the electronic inbox of advertising messages in a form similar to that of a real email constitutes use of electronic mail for the purposes of direct marketing within the meaning of the ePrivacy Directive 2002/58.



Städtische Werke Lauf a.d Pegnitz GmbH (‘StWL’) and eprimo are two competing electricity suppliers. At the request of eprimo, an advertising agency distributed advertisements consisting of displaying banners in the email inboxes of users of the T-Online free email service.

Those messages appeared as soon as users of the email services opened their inbox, with both the users concerned and the messages displayed being chosen at random (an advertising activity known as ‘inbox advertising’). They were not visually distinguishable in the list from other emails in the user’s account except for the fact that the date was replaced by the word ‘Anzeige’ (advertisement), no sender was mentioned and the text appeared against a grey background. The ‘subject’ section corresponding to that entry in the list contained text intended to promote advantageous prices for electricity and gas services.

StWL considered that that advertising practice involving use of email without the recipient’s express prior consent was contrary to the rules of unfair competition and took court action. The German courts asked the Court of Justice to rule, in particular, on the question of whether and, if so, in accordance with what conditions, a practice by which advertising messages are displayed in the inbox of a user of an email account service, which is provided free of charge to that user and is funded by the advertising paid for by advertisers, may be regarded as compatible with the relevant provisions of Directives 2002/58 and 2005/29.

The Court’s decision