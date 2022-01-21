SCL Launches SCL Cloud Group - call for expressions of interest

SCL is launching a new specialist SCL Cloud Group, and we are inviting expressions of interest from the SCL membership to join the committee. The Group will be Chaired by Shayhan Patelmaster, Associate Legal Counsel, Google.

Shay outlines the role of the Group as follows:

“As the Cloud market continues to expand and spending continues to grow at a rapid pace, we are happy to announce a new Group focusing on all things relevant to Cloud. We will focus on hot-button issues in Cloud specifically, such as understanding emerging technologies including containerization, virtualization and edge computing, navigating thorny regulatory issues and dealing with data transfers and law enforcement requests. We aim to encourage discussion of such topics, develop thought leadership and train those who are new (and not so new) to the Cloud industry!”

If you are interested in being involved, please email hello@scl.org by close of business on Monday 7 February 2022.