European Commission welcomes updated Code of Practice on disinformation

The original 2018 Code of Practice on Disinformation included voluntary commitments to counter disinformation.
The European Commission has announced the publication of the strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation, which builds on the 2018 edition. The 34 signatories, such as platforms and tech companies considered Commission guidance and considered the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The new Code sets out extensive and precise commitments by platforms and industry to fight disinformation and marks an important step aiming for a more transparent, safe and trustworthy online environment.
Together with the recently agreed Digital Services Act and proposed upcoming legislation on transparency and targeting of political advertising, the strengthened Code of Practice is viewed as an essential part of the Commission's toolbox for fighting the spread of disinformation in the EU.
The 34 signatories include major online platforms, notably Meta, Google, Twitter, TikTok, and Microsoft, as well as a variety of other organisations like smaller or specialised platforms, the online ad industry, ad-tech companies, fact-checkers, civil society or that offer specific expertise and solutions to fight disinformation.
The new Code contains commitments to:
Finally, the Code aims to become recognised as a Code of Conduct under the Digital Services Act to help mitigate the risks stemming from disinformation for Very Large Online Platforms (defined in the DSA as platforms reaching more than 10% of 450 million consumers in Europe).
Published: 2022-06-17T15:00:00