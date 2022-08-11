SCL has curated a programme of engaging and relevant content from its training library to be shown online for free for SCL members.



We know it's not always easy to find time to attend an event or to catch up on what you missed via our archives. Maybe there's a webinar or talk that you really enjoyed and would like to see again?

That's why, for two weeks from the middle of August, we will be screening a selection of recent SCL event highlights.

We have curated a programme of engaging and relevant content from our training library and will be showing it online for free for you to attend. Topics range from AI and crypto to visual project management and group negotiation. Think of it as 'tech law Netflix'!

There's no need to book, just visit the event page on the SCL website and click on the link to join online each day from 12 pm.

To read more and see the full programme, visit the event page.