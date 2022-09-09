Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – 1926 - 2022





The Society for Computers and Law is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our condolences to her Family and those around the world who are mourning her loss. The Queen's dedication to service and her grace and dignity even in the most challenging of times is an example to us all. During her remarkable 70 year reign she provided consistency and an ability to adapt to an ever-changing world.



The Queen was an extraordinary woman, a true leader and a global icon. She leaves a lasting legacy and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her Family.

