CMA orders Meta to sell Giphy (again)

CMA finds that Meta's purchase of Giphy would limit choice for UK social media users and reduce innovation in UK display advertising.
The Competition and Markets Authority has found on review that Meta's takeover of Giphy could allow Meta to limit other social media platforms' access to GIFs, making those sites less attractive to users and less competitive. It also found the deal has removed Giphy as a potential challenger in the UK display advertising market, preventing UK businesses from benefitting from innovation in this market.
The CMA published its original Phase 2 decision on this case in November 2021, finding that the deal could harm social media users and UK advertisers, and ordering Meta to sell Giphy. Meta subsequently appealed that decision to the Competition Appeal Tribunal. In July 2022, the CAT upheld the CMA's decision on five of the six challenged grounds. In particular, the CAT said it had "no hesitation" in concluding the CMA's finding - that the merger substantially reduced dynamic competition - was lawful.
However, the Tribunal found in Meta's favour on a procedural ground relating to the sharing of third-party confidential information. Therefore, the CMA reconsidered its decision.
An independent CMA panel has analysed additional third-party evidence, as well as new submissions from Meta and Giphy. Following its review, the CMA concluded Meta would be able to increase its already significant market power by:
Published: 2022-10-19T10:30:00