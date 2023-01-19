Lawtech UK consults on discussion paper on the adoption of AI technology in legal services

The consultation ends on 5 February 2023.
LawtechUK has published a discussion paper aiming to aid the responsible adoption and development of AI in legal services for the benefit of society and the economy. The paper intends to improve the understanding and dialogue between the public and private sectors regarding the use cases, benefits, risks and best practices of responsible use of AI in legal services.
It points out that AI, specifically machine learning, is transforming how law firms and departments operate and businesses and people interact with legal services. From legal diligence and regulatory compliance to the advent of next-generation chatbots, machine learning brings many opportunities to improve outcomes for businesses and society.
LawtechUK says that the legal sector needs to make the most of the opportunities AI presents for positive change, by sharing best practices with each other. Legal businesses, regulators and governments must understand the benefits, risks and barriers to responsible adoption.
Therefore, LawtechUK, together with the Regulatory Response Unit, has released a discussion paper, and is seeking feedback on the following questions:
The consultation ends on 5 February 2023.
