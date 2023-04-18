SCL Tech Pro Bono Survey - we want to hear from you!

As part of our 50th Anniversary celebrations we are inviting you to share the pro bono work your organisation is doing in the tech law space.

We would love to hear about the work you do that showcases how tech can aid people; whether it be to speed asylum requests, giving people access to justice or access to services, or even allowing them to participate more in their community.

All entries will be published on the SCL website so we can celebrate the wonderful work being done by our community and the ways in which tech law is being used for good.

Please click here to take the survey.

The SCL questionnaire will be online until 5 pm on Friday 16 June 2023.

Thank you!