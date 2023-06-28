Law Commission makes recommendations for reform and development of law on digital assets

The digital assets project builds on the conclusions in the Legal Statement on the Status of Cryptoassets and Smart Contracts and the Legal Statement on Digital Securities by the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce of the LawTech Delivery Panel.
The Law Commission of England and Wales has published recommendations for reform and development of the law relating to digital assets, including crypto-tokens (cryptocurrencies) and non-fungible tokens. They are increasingly used for an increasing variety of purposes, such as for investment, for making payments, and for linking or embodying debt and equity securities.
The Commission says that over the last 15 years, personal property law in England and Wales has proven sufficiently flexible to accommodate digital assets. However, as the digital asset market and related technology continue to change, there remains some residual legal uncertainty and complexity. Consequently, the UK government asked the Law Commission to investigate how the law in England and Wales can respond to this kind of emerging technology.
The Commission's recommendations for reform and development pf the law aim to provide a comprehensive legal foundation for digital assets which will allow these new technologies to flourish, enabling a diverse range of market participants to interact with and benefit from them. It says that the common law of England and Wales is well placed to provide a coherent and globally relevant regime for existing and new types of digital asset.
The Law Commission's recommendations for reform of the law on digital assets
The Law Commission has made the following recommendations:
Next steps
It is now for the UK government to decide whether it intends to take the recommendations forward.
