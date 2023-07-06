European Commission adopts new rules on enforcement of the GDPR in cross-border cases

New rules aim at streamlining cross-border investigations.

SCL readers will be aware that the GDPR is enforced by independent national data protection authorities (DPAs) as well as national courts. If cases affect data subjects in more than one member state, the GDPR's "one-stop-shop" enforcement system applies. This means that the DPA where the entity under investigation is based conducts the investigation in cooperation with other DPAs. DPAs aim to agree a common approach in cross-border cases, but if they cannot, the European Data Protection Board gets involved. Examples have included a couple of recent cases conducted by the Irish Data Protection Commission.

When enforcing the GDPR, DPAs apply national procedural rules. This can hinder the smooth and effective functioning of the GDPR's cooperation and dispute resolution mechanisms. In October 2022, the EDPB sent the Commission a "wish-list" with suggestions to streamline and improve some procedural aspects to strengthen cooperation and help to deliver a quicker remedy for data subjects.

Therefore, the European Commission has proposed a new law aimed at streamlining cooperation between DPAs when enforcing the GDPR in cross-border cases. It will provide for specific procedural rules for the authorities when applying the GDPR in cases which affect individuals located in more than one member state. For example, it will introduce an obligation for the lead DPA to send a "summary of key issues" to their counterparts, identifying the main elements of the investigation and its views on the case, and therefore, allowing them to provide their views early on. It aims to contribute to reduce disagreements and facilitate consensus among authorities.

For individuals, the new rules will clarify what they need to submit when making a complaint and ensure that they are appropriately involved in the process. For businesses, the new rules will clarify their due process rights when a DPA investigates a potential breach of the GDPR. They aim for swifter resolution of cases, meaning quicker remedies for individuals and more legal certainty for businesses. For data protection authorities, the new rules will smoothen cooperation and enhance efficiency of enforcement.

Harmonising procedural rules in cross-border cases

The draft Regulation will harmonise rules in the following areas: