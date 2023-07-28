Amazon offers commitments about Marketplace rules to address CMA concerns

The CMA is now consulting on the commitments until 1 September 2023.
In response to competition concerns raised by the CMA, Amazon has offered commitments not to use Marketplace seller data and to treat all sellers' offers equally when selecting which to feature in the 'Buy Box'.
The CMA considers that these commitments would ensure third-party sellers' product offers have a fair chance of being prominently displayed to customers in the 'Buy Box' on a product page when they are competing against Amazon's own product offers. The commitments also aim to prevent Amazon from using data that it obtains from third-party sellers to give itself an unfair competitive advantage.
The CMA started an investigation in July 2022 into concerns that Amazon was abusing its position as the UK's leading online retail platform by giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business over competing sellers that use Amazon Marketplace, or to sellers that use Amazon's own warehousing and delivery services, rather than rival logistics businesses.
The CMA's preliminary view is that the offer from Amazon addresses its competition concerns and the CMA is now consulting on the commitments put forward before deciding whether to accept them.
The commitments propose to:
The CMA is now consulting on Amazon's proposed commitments. It says that if they are accepted, this would avoid having it pursue a potentially lengthy investigation and would lead to earlier changes that would benefit businesses and consumers. The CMA has not made any finding at this stage of the investigation that competition law has been infringed.
