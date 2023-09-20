Online Safety Bill finally gets Parliamentary approval

Bill passes final Parliamentary stages on 19th September

The Online Safety Bill completed its long passage through Parliament on 19 September, though Royal Assent is still awaited. The debate to consider the final amendments was in the Lords and can be read on Hansard. Of note was the addition of Clauses 116 to 118, which relate to the disclosure of information by Ofcom, and Clauses 170 and 171,which relate to super-complaints, to the provisions to be commenced immediately on Royal Assent.

Possibly to mark the passage of the Bill, the Home Office released guidance on the controversial end to end encryption provisions of the new regime and setting out 'the risks end-to-end encryption poses to children if it is implemented on social media messaging platforms without robust safety measures.'