Webinar: SCL Sir Brian Neill Lecture - “Disability & Innovation: The Universal Benefits of Inclusive Design” by Haben Girma

The SCL Lecture is in honour of the memory of Rt Hon Sir Brian Neill PC, a former President of SCL.

Welcome:

Professor Richard Susskind OBE, SCL President



Introduction:

Katherine (Katia) Ramo, Associate in Technology, Media, IP & Competition, CMS



Speaker:

Haben Girma, Disability Rights Lawyer, Author, Speaker









“Disability & Innovation: The Universal Benefits of Inclusive Design”

The first Deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School, Haben Girma advocates for equal opportunities for people with disabilities. President Obama named her a White House Champion of Change. She received the Helen Keller Achievement Award, and a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. President Bill Clinton and Chancellor Angela Merkel have also honoured Haben. Haben believes disability is an opportunity for innovation. She travels the world teaching the benefits of choosing inclusion. In August she published her first book, Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law.

Please click here to download a transcript of the Lecture



