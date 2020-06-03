There can only be one” [App] - An SCL webinar discussing the implications of the UK Tracing App.

Co-Chairs:

Patricia Shaw, SCL Trustee, CEO, Beyond Reach Consulting

Mark O’Conor, SCL Chair, Partner, DLA Piper (UK) LLP

Speaker panel:

Professor Lilian Edwards, Chair in Law, Innovation and Society, University of Newcastle

Adam Wagner, Barrister, Doughty Street Chambers

Lord Tim Clement-Jones CBE



During this event the panel discusses the UK position, looking at the current beta version of the NHSx COVID19 App (centralised model) or the potential future version based on the Google-Apple API (decentralised model) and considers some of the legal safeguards that are being proposed.

This event seeks to provide an understanding about the UK political and legal position regarding proximity tracing Apps, and a clearer future scape of the kinds of topics or areas on which tech lawyers might be required to advise.

Patricia Shaw is CEO and Founder of Beyond Reach Consulting Ltd, supporting organisations in the delivery of ‘ethics by design’ to build trust with customers, industry and wider society. Beyond Reach advises on the design and implementation of bespoke ethical governance frameworks, including Ethics Advisory Boards, in the field of AI.

Patricia has over 20 years’ experience providing legal, regulatory, government affairs, and risk management advice in the Data, Tech, and Financial Services sectors. She is a public speaker and writer in the area of AI and data ethics, privacy, policy, and governance (including co-writer of The AI Book, the first crowd source book on how AI impacts finance). She sits on various bodies and boards, including the Society for Computers and Law, the IEEE Standards Project P7003 as a member and contributing writer, Women Leading in AI, and the Royal Society of Arts UK Advisory Board for the ‘Power over Information’ concerning online harms. Patricia is an SCL Trustee.

Mark O'Conor is the Chair of DLA Piper's London Client Group. He is experienced in all aspects of IT law, majoring on cloud and digital transformation, public procurement and outsourcing.

Mark advises companies and governments on digital transformation, agile development, open source, AI and cloud computing legal challenges and has been involved in drafting and negotiating cloud computing contracts both on the provider and the customer side.

Mark provided legal and procurement advice to the Cabinet Office and OGC in its work to establish the "G-Cloud" as part of the public sector ICT strategy to meet the objectives of the Digital Britain report. Mark is the Chair of SCL.



Professor Lilian Edwards is a leading academic in the field of Internet law. She has taught information technology law, e-commerce law, privacy law and Internet law at undergraduate and postgraduate level since 1996 and been involved with law and artificial intelligence (AI) since 1985. Lilian is currently Chair in Law, Innovation and Society at Newcastle University. She also has close links with the Oxford Internet Institute.

She has co-edited (both with Charlotte Waelde and alone) four editions of a textbook, Law and the Internet (later Law, Policy and the Internet); the fourth edition appeared in 2018. She won the Barbara Wellberry Memorial Prize in 2004 for work on online privacy and data trusts. A collection of her essays, The New Legal Framework for E-Commerce in Europe, was published in 2005. She is Associate Director, and was co-founder, of the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) Centre for IP and Technology Law (now SCRIPT). Edwards has consulted for the EU Commission, the OECD, and WIPO.

Lilian is Deputy Director of CREATe, the Centre for Creativity, Regulation, Enterprise and Technology, a Research Councils UK research centre about copyright and business models.



Adam Wagner is a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers and is an experienced human rights and public lawyer with a strong civil law background. He has acted at all levels including in the Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights. He is a Visiting Professor of Law at Goldsmiths University and is currently Specialist Advisor to the Joint Committee on Human Rights Inquiry into the Government’s Response to Covid-19. He founded and chairs the multi-award winning human rights charity EachOther and hosts the Better Human Podcast.



Lord Clement-Jones was made CBE for political services in 1988 and life peer in 1998. Until July 2004 he was the Liberal Democrat Health Spokesman and thereafter until 2010 Liberal Democrat Spokesman on Culture, Media and Sport, in the House of Lords. He is the current House of Lords Liberal Democrat spokesman for Digital and a former spokesman on the Creative Industries (2015-17). He is the former Chair of the House of Lords Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence (2017-18) and Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence. He is Deputy Chair of the APPG China.



In 2018, he became a Consultant of global law firm DLA Piper where previous positions held included London Managing Partner (2011-16), Head of UK Government Affairs, Chairman of its China and Middle East Desks, International Business Relations Partner and Co-Chairman of Global Government Relations. He is Chair of Ombudsman Services Limited, the not for profit, independent ombudsman service providing dispute resolution for the communications, energy, property and copyright licensing industries.



He is Chair of Council of Queen Mary University of London and Chair of the Advisory Council of the Institute for Ethical AI in Education, led by Sir Anthony Seldon. He was an external member of the Council of University College London and Chair of its Audit Committee (2012-17). He is a member of the Advisory Board of Airmic (Association of Insurance and Risk Managers in Industry and Commerce) and Board Member of the Corporate Finance Faculty of the ICAEW. Tim has most recently been appointed as a Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Council’s newly formed GeoTech Center which will focus on technology, altruism, geopolitics and competition. He is President of Ambitious About Autism, an autism education charity and school for children with autism and other communication disorders and its former Chairman (2001-08).