Chair:

David Chaplin, SCL Editor

Speakers:

Renzo Marchini, Partner, Privacy, Security and Information Group, Fieldfisher

Florian Tannen, Partner, Baker McKenzie, Munich

Katalina Bateman, Counsel, IP, Tech & Data Group, Reed Smith LLP

Janet Lane, Privacy Counsel, Refinitiv

The CJEU decision this week in the latest Schrems case against Facebook has seen them decide that the current Privacy Shield arrangements are not adequate to protect individual rights of data subjects in the EU if their data is exported to the US. While SCCs have survived as a means to continue to export data lawfully, the judgment leaves doubt as to how that might be achieved in practical terms.

In this webinar a panel of privacy experts, led by Renzo Marchini of Fieldfisher, will look at what the judgment said, what might happen next and what organisations might do now to adapt to this new landscape.