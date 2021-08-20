SCL Student Bytes: Let’s Talk Crypto with Leigh Sagar

Moderator:

Chris Ireland, Innovation and Technology Projects Co-ordinator, Fenwick Elliott LLP

Speaker:

Leigh Sagar, Barrister, New Square Chambers

An informative and interactive event which allows attendees to learn about the different types of crypto assets.

This webinar will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the different types of crypto assets including blockchain and other distributed-ledger technologies, cryptocurrencies, payment services technologies and smart contracts. The objective of this event is to give insights into the landscape of crypto assets and the nature of a barrister’s work in this area. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain further knowledge on the topic and hear from Leigh Sagar who has successfully forged a career in this field.



For more information about SCL Student Bytes - please go to https://bytes.scl.org/

