SCL SESG Group webinar: ESG in lawyers’ day-to-day work

In this panel discussion our experts will discuss lawyers’ day-to day work in ESG.

ESG – Environmental, Social and Governance – is increasingly influenced by legal teams who can help shape the culture and corporate decision-making of companies. This webinar will discuss: existing initiatives that lawyer should be aware of and what lawyers can proactively do to further ESG.

Our panel consists of:

1. Sarah Ellington, Partner at Watson Farley & Williams LLP Sarah is a Partner in Dispute Resolution. Sarah is one of only a few lawyers to combine experience on complex and high-profile group litigation with advising on complaints to non-judicial mechanisms, such as OECD National Contact Points, UN Special Procedure mandates and private, sector-based accountability mechanisms and is particularly known for her work on ESG.

2. Nick Root, Senior Legal Counsel at Vodafone Group Legal. Nick brings the perspective of how Vodafone is working on its three purpose pillars: Digital society, Inclusion for all and Planet.

3. Damian Croker, Arbitrator, Mediator and CEO, LegalTech. Damian sits as an arbitrator and mediator and is the Co-founder of ODRPlat Limited, the first carbon neutral dispute resolution platform. He is the Campaign for Greener Arbitrations Latin America Chair. He is also a Climate Change Project Team Member at Mediators Beyond Borders International.

4. Ian Hagg, Director of Responsible Business from DLA Piper. DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries. Ian works to ensure that DLA Piper leads as a responsible, ethical and sustainable organisation.

5. Raluca Radu, Co-Founder at LISI, General Counsel of The Impact Facility, and Investments and Governance Lead Counsel at Fairphone (and ex-General Counsel). Raluca translates a sustainability-focused business model into legal practice at Fairphone – the first tech company to create a fair smartphone and The Impact Facility, whose purpose is to design scalable, sustainable supply chains in the tech sector. Fairphone has been listed three times on TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions and the Impact Facility is supported by a broad group of important tech players in the market.

Click here for more information about the SCL SESG Group