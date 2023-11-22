SCL “Day in the Life” Webinar

Organised by the SCL Women in Tech Law Group

Chair:

Fiona Campbell, Global Privacy Counsel, Informa PLC

Speakers:

Janine Regan, Legal Director, Charles Russell Speechlys LLP

Lindsay Scott, Head of Legal, Technology, Informa PLC

Why should you attend this event?

Want to learn what it’s like to be a senior associate or head of legal? Trying to decide if private practice is for you, or will you answer the in-house calling? In this “Day in the Life” discussion, we’ll discuss all that and more, with insights into the day-to-day of seasoned professionals in the tech law sector, from both a private practice and in-house perspective. We’ll be discussing the speaker's experiences of working in law as a woman and specifically in the world of tech, broaching advances in the AI and emerging tech spaces, and getting into detail about the path to more senior roles. Ask your burning questions during our live Q&A at the end of the session, where our expert panellists can add further depth and provide valuable and practical takeaways that you can apply to your daily practice.

Event outline:

Join us for this lunchtime panel discussion, dedicated to hearing the stories of experienced women in tech law. We’ll also be exploring the latest trends in tech, as well as what it’s like to take on a more senior role in today’s legal professional world. This is an essential event for aspiring or current lawyers looking to find out more about life in tech as either a private practice solicitor or in-house counsel.



Speaker details:

Lindsay Scott:

Lindsay is the Head of Legal and technology at Informa PLC, a leading international events, digital services and academic knowledge business based in the UK. Having qualified in private practice as a commercial solicitor at Shoosmiths, Lindsay quickly made the transition in-house, and has had a varied and exciting career ever since. With her first in-house role at Dominos Pizza and then making the transition to tech with Atos, Lindsay has built up a portfolio of expertise in cloud infrastructure, AI, biotech, and more. We can’t wait to find out more about her daily life as Head of Legal, and the decisions she made to get there.



Janine Regan:



Janine is an experienced data protection lawyer and leads our Data Protection and Privacy practice. She has particular expertise advising clients in the life sciences, retail/consumer and technology sectors.

Janine has extensive experience advising multinational corporations on a range of matters, including global data protection compliance projects, privacy impact and legitimate interests assessments, automated decision making, data breaches, international data transfers, privacy notices, marketing issues, data subject rights requests and data processing and data sharing agreements. She is also knowledgeable in emerging areas of law and policy that overlap with data protection such as AI, cyber resilience, cyber-security and digital ID.

Janine has also been recognised as a global leader in data protection by Who's Who Legal.