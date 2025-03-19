SCL AI Group Junior Lawyer Article Competition – Winner Announced!

We are delighted to announce that the winner of the SCL AI Group Junior Lawyer Article Competition 2024 is Beth Gilmour. Beth, a BAR student, submitted an insightful article titled “The Ability of AI to Increase Access to Justice.”

As the competition winner, Beth will receive £500 in training credits, and her article will be published on the SCL website and in the next issue of C&L Magazine.

The competition attracted a high calibre of entries, reflecting strong interest in the intersection of AI and law. In addition to the winning entry, four runners-up received a Highly Commended distinction for their outstanding submissions.

This was the first article competition organized by the SCL AI Group, open to trainees, junior lawyers, and students. Participants were invited to submit articles on one of the following topics:

The most transformative changes in legal practice that will arise from the use of AI in the next 10 years

The ability of AI to increase access to justice

The liability of autonomous systems

The judging panel comprised members of the SCL AI Group Committee, alongside David Chaplin, Editor of Computers & Law. The final selection was made from a shortlist by SCL President, Professor Richard Susskind CBE KC (Hon).

Congratulations to Beth Gilmour and all participants for their exceptional contributions!