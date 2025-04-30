SCL Podcast “Technology & Privacy Laws Around The World” – Episode 5: Australia and New Zealand

In two common law nations where regulation intersects with digital innovation, and with relatively small populations, Australia and New Zealand offer distinct yet complementary perspectives on technology regulation and privacy law.

How do their legal systems address issues of safety in the digital age, privacy rights, and the interests of Indigenous communities? And in what ways do they align with, or diverge from, international standards set by Europe and the United States?

In this episode, host Mauricio Figueroa is joined by three experts to discuss the policy and normative landscape of Australia and New Zealand. Tune in for an interesting conversation and through-provoking conversation about privacy and tech in these two countries. Listen to the episode here: https://bit.ly/3Yquyz8

The Panel:

Mauricio Figueroa is a legal scholar and educator. His area of expertise is Law and Digital Technologies, and has international experience in legal research, teaching, and public policy. He is the host of the SCL podcast “Privacy and Technology Laws Around the World”.

Andelka Philipps is an academic and writer and her research interests are broadly in the areas of Technology Law, Privacy and Data Protection, as well as Medical Law, Intellectual Property, Cyber Security, and Consumer Protection. She has taught in law schools in four countries: the United Kingdom; the Republic of Ireland; New Zealand; and Australia. She is currently an Affiliate with the Bioethics Institute Ghent, Ghent University, Belgium and an Academic Affiliate with the University of Oxford’s Centre for Health, Law and Emerging Technologies (HeLEX). She is also an Associate Editor for the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand (JRSNZ), the first to be appointed from the discipline of Law. www.andelkamphillips.com

John Swinson is a former partner of a major international law firm and has 30 years of law firm experience in NY and Australia, with principle focus on technology law and intellectual property law. He is a Professor of Law at The University of Queensland, where he teaches privacy law, cybersecurity law, and Internet & IT law.

Raffaele Ciriello is Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems at the University of Sydney, whose research focuses on compassionate digital innovation and the ethical and societal impacts of emerging technologies. His work critically examines issues of digital responsibility, decentralised governance, and public interest technology, with recent projects spanning AI companions, blockchain infrastructures, and national digital sovereignty.

About the podcast

Join host Mauricio Figueroa and guests on a tour of tech law from across the globe. Previous episodes have focused on the use of ‘robot judges’ in several jurisdictions and developments in India, the USA and Japan. Future episodes will look at South America, Africa and Europe.

