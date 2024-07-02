SCL President Professor Richard Susskind OBE KC (Hon) Appointed Special Envoy for Justice and AI

We are absolutely delighted to share the news that SCL President Professor Richard Susskind OBE KC (Hon) has been appointed Special Envoy for Justice and Artificial Intelligence by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC.

In his new role, Prof Susskind will be responsible for supporting the 56 Commonwealth countries in achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16: ensuring equal access to justice for all by 2030, using artificial intelligence (AI).

He will bring to the role decades of experience in leveraging artificial intelligence responsibly to transform the legal sector, from courts and justice delivery to public legal education and the work of lawyers.

Speaking about the appointment, Prof Richard Susskind said:

“I am immensely honoured to be appointed Special Envoy for Justice and AI and so to help the 56 Commonwealth countries to ensure equal access to justice for all by 2030.

This comes at an ideal time – remarkable recent developments in AI will transform the way that people can understand and enforce their legal rights.”

You can read the full announcement here: https://thecommonwealth.org/news/commonwealth-secretary-general-appoints-prof-richard-susskind-special-envoy-justice-and-ai

Please join us in wishing our President many congratulations and all good wishes for this prestigious appointment.