UK government publishes response to Science, Innovation and Technology Committee report on governance of AI

The UK government has published its response to the House of Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee report on the governance of AI.

It thanks the Committee for its report, and notes the conclusions and recommendations. It agrees with the Committee that AI-specific legislation is required. and says that it will shortly publish a consultation setting out its legislative proposals to establish binding regulations on the companies developing the most powerful AI models.

The government says that it will also:

Support regulators to continue developing their sector-specific guidance, including through the newly established Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) and other government advice services, such as the AI and Digital Hub. The government says the aim of the RIO is to support regulators to update regulation, speed up approvals and ensure different regulatory bodies work together smoothly.

Place the AI safety institute (AISI) on a statutory footing aimed at strengthening its voluntary collaboration role with AI developers and support the international co-ordination of AI safety. The government says it has established the Central AI Risk Function (CAIRF) within DSIT to work with the AISI and help government departments reduce the likelihood and impact of AI-related risks.

Both of these were also mentioned in its response to the AI Action Plan.

The government has also described its planned activities to support the adoption of AI and to increase public trust in the technology. Among other things, it has confirmed its involvement in existing AI governance initiatives (such as public sector transparency and responsible AI practices) and in international AI safety activities and standards development