UK Regulatory Innovation Office launched

The UK government is launching a new Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO), which aims to reduce the burden for businesses hoping to bring new products and services to the market in some of the UK’s fastest-growing sectors. The RIO will support regulators to update regulation, with the aim of speeding up approvals, and ensuring different regulatory bodies work together smoothly. It will work to continuously inform the government of regulatory barriers to innovation, set priorities for regulators which align with the government’s broader ambitions and support regulators to develop the capability they need to meet them and grow the economy.

The RIO will initially support the growth of four fast-growing areas of technology before supporting further technologies and sectors as the RIO evolves. These are:

Engineering biology – this uses synthetic biology and biotechnology to create new products and services derived from organic sources. These technologies can improve health with new treatments like innovative vaccines, help create cleaner fuels and make food production more efficient and sustainable such as through pest resistant crops and cultivated meat.

Space – the UK’s space industry is growing fast, supporting everything from GPS on phones to communication systems, as new innovations improve weather forecasting and disaster response systems. To sustain this growth, regulatory reform is needed for greater agility and clarity to help foster competition, encourage investment, and open market access.

AI and digital in healthcare – AI could revolutionise healthcare delivery so that doctors can diagnose illnesses faster and improve patient care. It could help run hospitals more efficiently with medical staff able to spend less time on administration, cutting waiting times and it could enable more personalised medicines, tailoring treatment to individuals. The RIO will support the healthcare sector to deploy AI innovations safely, improving NHS efficiency and patients’ health outcomes.

Connected and autonomous technology – autonomous vehicles like drones can deliver emergency supplies to remote areas quickly and efficiently and work to approve this technology could play a key part in supporting emergency services. Greater support could also enable more drones to be used by businesses across the UK.

These technologies do not fit neatly into existing regulatory frameworks which can mean a slower process in getting them onto the market. The new Office will work closely with government departments including the Department for Transport, the Department for Health and Social Care, and the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs to address regulatory barriers in these initial growth areas.

The new office will also bring regulators together and working to remove obstacles and outdated regulations.